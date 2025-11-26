SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Eddie Thomas, 58, on Tuesday, November 25, in Department 19 at the Hall of Justice, charging him with murder with special circumstance of torture and elder abuse. Charges are related to a cold case that occurred in the Mission District on May 12, 2011. The San Francisco District Attorney Homicide Unit is handling this case, pending upon further investigation.

Thomas was taken into police custody without bail because of the risk to public safety on Sunday, November 23, 2025 on suspicion of murder and inflicting injury on an elderly person likely to cause great bodily harm on a victim aged 70 or older.

Authorities collected evidence, including Thomas’ DNA which was found throughout the crime scene and on the victim. The case had remained cold for almost 14 years. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to the apartment of the victim, where they found the victim dead in the 2900 block of Folsom Street.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the anonymous tip hotline of the San Francisco Police Department by calling them directly at (415) 575-4444, or they can be reached through their Text-A-Tip Hotline at TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’