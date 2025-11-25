SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, November 24, the San Francisco Police Department announced that an arrest has been arrested for a Taraval District homicide.

The SFPD reported on November 23, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Granada Avenue regarding a burglary of a residence. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult victim suffering from injuries. Officers started rendering aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid as well. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name and age of the victim have not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and is leading this investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, Taraval Police officers responded to the area of 19th Ave and Sloat Boulevard regarding a well-being check. Officers arrived on scene and located a male subject who appeared to match the description of a person of interest connected to a homicide.

Officers detained the subject without incident. Investigators developed probable and the suspect was placed under arrest. The suspect was identified as Cassidy Wyatt Allen, 45, of San Francisco.

Allen was booked into San Francisco County Jail for murder (187 PC) and Burglary (459 PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.