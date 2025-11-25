Napa, CA – On the morning of Sunday, November 23, 2025, a single-vehicle collision left three people injured after their car left the roadway and crashed into a ditch, according to KRON.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 6:00 AM near the 4300 block of Old Sonoma Highway.

Authorities said the vehicle veered off the road for unknown reasons, causing injuries to all three occupants, who were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Responders from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire, and American Medical Response declared a Level 1 Mass Casualty Incident to ensure that each injured person received timely and coordinated medical care.

CHP officials are investigating the cause of the crash, and no further details regarding the condition of the injured individuals have been released at this time.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages.

Passenger Liability

Driver liability insurance covers both those outside the vehicle and passengers inside. While it can be emotionally difficult to file a Personal Injury claim against someone close to the victim, the financial challenges after an accident can be overwhelming. As a neutral third party, an experienced personal injury attorney can help navigate these emotional complexities.

