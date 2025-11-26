HOLLYWOOD- Can’t believe that Thanksgiving is just a few days away. The 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to be held on November 27, 2025, in New York City and will broadcast to viewers live on NBC and Peacock that same day from 8:30 a.m to noon EST, it will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. The lineup will feature 18 giant helium balloons, 33 mid-sized balloons, 29 floats, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, nine performance groups, and a host of musical stars, and the one-and only Santa Claus. For those attending in person, my advice you must get their early and the best viewing for balloons is along Central Park West, while the final section of the route near Herald Square is reserved for the national television broadcast. A diverse mix of musical performers like Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Foreigner, and Kool & the Gang, Lil Jon, Debbie Gibson, Jewel, Shaggy, Matteo Bocelli, along with a variety of many other performers. The parade will also feature celebrity appearances from people like LLia Kalinin and Nikki DeLoach, and a special correspondent role for Sean Evans.

New Floats, LEGO, POPCITY, LINDOR, Serta’s Counting Sheep, Holland America Line’s Alaskan cruise and Goldfish’s “Littlest Float.” The new balloons from Nintendo, Buzz Lightyear from Disney and Pixar celebrating Toy Story’s 30th anniversary, PAC-Man and Shrek’s onion carriage. With other balloons including Minnie Mouse and Dora the Explorer. My grandson’s favorite, Bluey.

Thanksgiving food includes the traditional turkey and popular side dishes like stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, and cranberry sauce. Other common foods are sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and many varieties of pie including pipkin and pecan pies for dessert among other goodies. These traditional pies are truly a staple in American households.On Thanksgiving Day in Los Angeles, you can enjoy holiday events like ice skating at Pershing Square or Ice at Santa Monica or visit attractions such as the Aquarium of the Pacific or Universal Studios Hollywood. For a more relaxed day, you could take a wine hike in Malibu, catch a traditional meal at a restaurant, or participate in a local Turkey Trot event. The LA Auto Show, which is a 10-day event is also something to attend.Many people decide to volunteer or attend a community Thanksgiving dinner, such as the one hosted by Westside Thanksgiving. Do you want an Italian Thanksgiving? Visit Eataly for Italian-inspired Thanksgiving dishes.

Yes, several football games are playing all Thanksgiving Day, a tradition that has been in place for decades. The tradition includes a pair of NFL games hosted by the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, with a third NFL game sometimes played later in the evening. The 2025 NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows will feature Post Malone, Jack White and Lil Jon as headliners. Each artist will perform during one of the three Thanksgiving Day games. Jack White will be at the Detroit Lions game, Post Malone at the Dallas Cowboys game, and Lil Jon at the Cincinnati Bengals game. If you are staying inland don’t want to watch football, turn on a movie, like “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,”or perhaps “Rocky” from 1976, an oldie but goodie. Many people watch “Home Alone,” on Thanksgiving night as the official start of the Christmas season in that spirit. Sometimes people watch “Miracle on 34th Street,” is a great movie to watch on Thanksgiving. I would also say “Christmas with the Kranks.”

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a very Happy, Blessed, Safe Thanksgiving Day weekend. This is the first Thanksgiving without my beautiful mom.