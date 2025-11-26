SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, November 25, the San Francisco Fire Department reported smoke emitting from vents near a BART platform station. The incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. responded to Civic Center Station on the BART platform level for reports of an incident.

First arriving engine company radio reported smoke showing from the vents on the street. Emergency medical service units were called to respond and stage, so SFFD paramedic ambulances and SFFD paramedic rescue captain supervisors were ready for potential patients.

There were no reported injuries, medical complaints, or patients with this incident. Fire suppression companies located an electrical fire on the third rail near Civic Center Station.

Crews quickly and safely extinguished the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher. The Fire Department worked with BART engineers and officials to ensure a safe area.

“This response exemplifies the extensive collaborative safety training we embark on daily. SFFD wants to thank the public and allied agencies for this response,” the SFFD indicated in a post on its Facebook page.