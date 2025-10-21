SAN FRANCISCO—On October 15, 2025, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that a conviction of Gabriel Eliseo Sequeira Garcia, 27, transpired after a trial by jury for drug dealing in the Tenderloin District and possessing drugs in jail.

He was convicted of multiple counts of possession for sale or purchase of fentanyl and cocaine base, and also of possession of controlled substances in jail, and violating a court stay-away order.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on September 21, 2023, the San Francisco Police Department’s Narcotics Unit conducted a “buy-bust” operation near the intersection of Hyde Street and Ellis Street.

During the operation, Garcia sold an undercover police officer two grams of cocaine base in exchange for $15 of U.S. currency. He was arrested, and when they searched him, officers found an additional six and a half grams of cocaine base and $158 of U.S. currency in numerous denominations.

On February 2, 2024, a San Francisco Sheriff’s Department deputy was tasked with conducting a search of Sequeira Garcia at San Francisco County Jail #2. During the search, the deputy found a bag containing approximately three grams of methamphetamine hidden in his underwear.

On April 23, 2025, officers with the SFPD arrested the defendant on the 700 block of O’Farrell Street for being in violation of a court-ordered stay-away order. During their arrest search, an officer found 3.5 grams of fentanyl packaged in multiple plastic baggies, 1.4 grams of cocaine base, and $45 of U.S. currency in numerous denominations.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the jury for their thorough examination of the evidence and for reaching a fair verdict,” said Assistant District Attorney Axell Hernandez. “These convictions show that San Francisco residents will not tolerate the trafficking of dangerous and deadly drugs in our community.”

Sequeira Garcia is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces up to eight years in custody. His sentencing will be scheduled after a status hearing on October 30, 2025.