SAN FRANCISCO—On October 15, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that a conviction of Francisco Maradiaga, 31, was obtained after a trial by jury for drug dealing in the Tenderloin District. He was convicted of three counts of solicitation of a minor to sell narcotics and three counts of possession for sale or purchase of narcotics – fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on March 13, the San Francisco Police Department was conducting a narcotics spotting operation in the area of O’Farrell Street and Hyde Street around 4 p.m. when Maradiaga, was spotted leaning against a parked car next to a 15-year-old minor. Officers observed the defendant and the minor conduct a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction. SFPD Plain Clothes Officers observed an unknown male approach the defendant and the minor and engaged in a conversation.

The minor took out a bag of individually packaged narcotics from a black bag strapped across Maradiaga’s chest and provided it to the unknown male. The unknown male handed the minor cash and walked away. Officers arrested the defendant and recovered dozens of individually packaged narcotics in his bag and jacket, including 10.6 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of cocaine base, and 27.3 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also recovered $879 in cash in multiple denominations from the minor.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service and careful consideration of the evidence,” said Assistant District Attorney Robert Miranda. “This conviction shows that the people of San Francisco are committed to holding accountable those who traffic poison in our community.”

Maradiaga is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces up to 12 years in prison. His sentencing will be scheduled after a bench trial on aggravating factors.