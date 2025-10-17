SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, October 16, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to an assault call in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue close to Woodlawn Cemetery.



The suspect barricaded himself in an apartment, at The Laurel, which is an apartment complex for the homeless.



SMPD requested assistance from Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team who took the suspect into custody on Friday, October 17, at approximately 12:05 a.m.



The suspect, whose name has not been released to the public, was arrested and booked into jail in suspicion of assault. He was reportedly a resident at The Laurel who physically assaulted an elderly woman who also resided in the complex.



The Laurel is a permanent supportive housing development built by developer EAH Housing that houses approximately 57 residents. This development was started through the Pathway Home program.



In an October 3, 2024, press release announcing the opening of the home stated the following.



“The Laurel’s residents include adjunct professors, art educators, filmmakers and entrepreneurs who faced homelessness due to life-changing events such as job loss, the pandemic, or an apartment fire….



Then, Santa Monica Mayor, Phil Brock, issued the following statement.



“The individuals living at The Laurel have a new lease on life, now that they are housed with easy access to the services that help them reclaim their lives. We must help those who are suffering on our streets geta on a pathway out of homelessness while also mitigating the impacts of homelessness on our business community. The new community is a huge step in the right direction.”



Reports indicate that The Laurel was funded by a $11.7 million Housing Trust Fund Loan from the city of Santa Monica with funding to continue in the form of housing vouchers from the Santa Monica Housing Authority.



The City of Santa Monica, now under the jurisdiction of Mayor Lana Negrete is reportedly on task to complete two more homeless facilities to be erected in one of Santa Monica’s most affluent neighborhoods.