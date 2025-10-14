SANTA MONICA—On Monday, October 13, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) issued a press release announcing that they are the recipients of a $285,000. Grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS).



A spokesperson for SMPD issued the following statement in gratitude for the financial support.



“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety. Through a combination of education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone.”





OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty issued the following statement.



“Through focused traffic enforcement and education, we’re working toward a future where everyone will be safe on California roads. By encouraging people to prioritize safety in their daily choices, we are creating a strong road safety culture together.”



Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and should provide funding for additional programs and resources including the following.



Training and/or recertification for police officers in Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert(s) (DRE).



Enforcement operations focused on the leading violations that cause accidents such as speeding, failure to yield, running red lights, and improper lane changes/turns



Enforcement operations focused on dangerous driving behaviors that put bikers and pedestrians at risk.



More DUI checkpoints/Patrols focused on getting impaired drivers off the roadways.



Distracted driving, high-visibility enforcement operations, targeting drivers in violations of California’s Hands-Free Cell Phone Law.



Community education through presentations educating the public on distracted/impaired driving, bicycle and pedestrian safety.



To aid in collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies making the roadways safer for all those traveling in California.





