SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department reported they battled a one-alarm fire on Balboa Avenue on Monday, October 13.

The Fire Department received early 911 callers providing an exact location and a quick response by firefighters for the structure fire in the 1600 block of Balboa Avenue at a three-story unoccupied residential building.

The fire was contained with no injuries and no one displaced. The cause of this fire is related to construction work.

“Thank you @SFPD @SFPDRichmond for stopping and educating yet another driver who thought it is safe to drive through a fire scene. It is not safe, and it is illegal,” the SFFD stated on its Facebook page.

The public is being reminded not to drive into an emergency scene.