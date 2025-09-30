HUGO, OK—On Saturday, September 20, beloved tiger trainer, and owner of Prowler Pines Tiger Preserve Ryan Easley, age 37, was mauled by a tiger that he had raised from a cub. The tiger attack occurred at the end of a tiger demonstration. Reports that his wife and children were present at the time of the attack.



The tiger reportedly attacked Easley around his neck and head causing fatal injuries. According to Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department, Easley was dead when Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene.



Prowler Pines Tiger Preserve made an initial statement on their Facebook page confirming the death of Easley died in what they called, an “accident, involving a tiger under his care.”



Prowler Pines Tiger Preserve located in the Red River Valley in Southeastern Oklahoma, close to the Texas border. The following message on their website.



“Due to unforeseen circumstances, all tours have been postponed. All tickets will be refunded.”



The non-government operation (NGO) “Protect All Wildlife” made a statement they posted on their X social media page.



“Keeping wild animals in captivity and forcing them to perform for human amusement is as far from the natural world as they can get, and using wild animals for entertainment is dangerous and wrong for everyone involved.”



The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) made a statement on their X Social media site as well, accusing Easley of hurting the tigers he loved. Easley is not here to defend himself against those accusations. Canyon News is not reporting that the tiger trainer hurt the animals in any way. The statement from PETA is below.



“Tiger abuser Ryan Easley was fatally attacked by a tiger during a show in front of his family and onlookers. When wild animals are caged, beaten, and denied freedom, tragedy is inevitable. This cycle of suffering must end.”



Canyon News reached out to the Prowler Pines Tiger Preserve for a statement but did not hear back in time for print.











