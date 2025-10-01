UNITED STATES—A major update has arrived for MEGA MILLIONS® players across the country. As of April 2025, the game has had one of its biggest changes in years: the Megaplier is now built into every ticket purchase. Once an optional add-on, the multiplier is now standard—giving you more value with every play.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new MEGA MILLIONS ticket format, what the change means for your non-jackpot prizes, and how the updated game works.

What’s new in the MEGA MILLIONS® game?

The most notable change to MEGA MILLIONS® is that each $5 ticket now automatically includes the Megaplier. In the past, this was an optional upgrade that cost an additional fee. Now, you no longer need to opt in or pay extra—the multiplier is included with every play.

Each draw still offers nine prize levels, and the built-in Megaplier increases the value of any non-jackpot win. Depending on the number randomly drawn, the Megaplier will multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X, with some prizes having the potential to reach up to $10 million.

How the updated $5 ticket works

Here’s what each $5 MEGA MILLIONS® ticket includes:

Entry into the standard draw

Five numbers from one to 70, and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25

An automatic Megaplier multiplier between 2X and 10X

Access to nine different prize levels

Entry into twice-weekly drawings, held every Tuesday and Friday

This is only the second time the MEGA MILLIONS® ticket price has increased since the game’s debut in 1996. With the addition of the multiplier, the updated price gives you more consistent prize value—especially for non-jackpot wins.

Why the built-in multiplier matters

You might find that including the Megaplier makes things easier and adds more potential value to each ticket. Before the update, adding the Megaplier was a separate step and an additional cost. Now, there’s no need to make that decision.

Here’s how non-jackpot prizes can scale under the new format:

$10,000 prize can go up to $100,000 with a 10X multiplier

with a 10X multiplier $1 million prize for matching five white balls can reach up to $10 million with a 10X multiplier

Because the multiplier is guaranteed on every ticket, you don’t have to decide whether to opt in. Every non-jackpot win is automatically eligible for bigger payouts, making every drawing potentially more rewarding.

What hasn’t changed

While the format of the ticket has evolved, the core structure of MEGA MILLIONS® remains the same:

The starting jackpot is still set at $20 million, increasing with each rollover until it’s won.

You continue to choose five numbers from one to 70, plus a Mega Ball from one to 25.

The “Just the Jackpot” option remains available in select areas, offering two entries focused exclusively on winning the jackpot.

Where to play

MEGA MILLIONS® tickets are available in 45 states, including West Virginia, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You can purchase tickets from licensed retailers, vending machines, or through official state Lottery websites and mobile apps where permitted.

Online ticket sales may vary by state, so check your local Lottery’s official site for availability, rules, and requirements.

Responsible play is key

Despite the changes, MEGA MILLIONS® remains a game of chance. While the new multiplier adds potential value, winning is never guaranteed. Responsible play should always be a priority. Many state Lotteries offer tools to help you manage your participation, including deposit limits, self-exclusion programs, and play activity tracking.