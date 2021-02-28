SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, February 26 California Highway Patrol Officers in San Francisco found a man’s decomposed body near the U.S. Highway 101 and I-280.

Officials learned of the death just after 10 a.m. near the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Augusta Street. The city’s medical examiner is working to find the man’s identity. According to CHP Officer Mark Andrews investigators do not expect foul play at the moment.

The investigation is still ongoing. The San Francisco News has contacted the SFPD and medical examiner but we did not get a response back before print.