SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, February 12, 2021 a San Francisco Native was arrested and charged with the burglary of the recently defunct Cliff House. The restaurant was broken into on January 26, 2021 and several pieces of memorabilia were stolen in the break in. Two suspects were seen in the surveillance footage of the burglary, police have not said if the second suspect is being pursued.

The identity of the suspect has not been released as the investigation of the burglary continues.

On Wednesday, February 24, police served search and arrest warrants at a home in the Outer Richmond area on February 12. The search and arrests were carried out by the coalition of U.S. Park police, SFPD and park rangers according to a statement given to KPIX5 by a National Park Service spokesperson.

Several of the stolen items were found in the man’s home while other items were seen in pawn shops in San Francisco. Some items were even found by joggers on Ocean Beach.

The recovered items have been returned to the Hountalas family, who are set to auction off the items on March 4 and 5. The Cliff House closed its doors at the end of 2020 after financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and negotiations falling through with the National Parks Service for a long-term operating contract. The restaurant has a 47-year-history in San Francisco.