SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, February 26 a car burglary transpired in the Haight-Ashbury District on the 600 block of Ashbury around 12:30 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of gunshots. During the burglary witnesses tried to apprehend the car burglar, but they were met with gunfire by the alleged burglar.

When the officers talked to witnesses, the witnesses said that a suspect exited the vehicle that pulled up to a parked vehicle and broke into it. After the suspect fired his gun at the witnesses he got into his vehicle and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

According to the crime reports burglaries in the Richmond District went up by 291 percent from January 2020 to January 2021. Robberies went up by 67 percent. Burglaries in the Park District also went up by 100 percent according to the crime reports.

Larceny thefts, which include smash-and-grabs and shoplifting are down by 44 percent.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.