SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, September 27, 2024, the SFDA’s Office disclosed that Deon Vonzell Brimmer, 43, was convicted after a trial by jury for breaking into and vandalizing a synagogue. He was convicted of second-degree burglary (PC 459) and vandalism (PC 594(b)(2)(A)).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, during the morning hours of August 7, 2023, Brimmer broke into Congregation Sherith Israel, a synagogue located at the corner of California Street and Webster Street, through a back window. Upon entry, he triggered an audible alarm which he then tried to disable by vandalizing and damaging various pieces of alarm equipment.

Security footage from inside the synagogue showed Brimmer casing the building and looking for items to take. When he was interrupted, he impersonated a security guard by donning a congregant’s suit coat and a “Sherith Israel” identification tag he found in a closet and ultimately confronted a synagogue employee demanding payment for “security services.”

After discovering that the synagogue employee was not going to pay him any money, he left the premises and was found, detained and arrested five days later approximately one mile away.

“Places of worship are sacred, and the law affords them protections from violations such as the burglary in this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Abigail Adams. “I am grateful to the jury for carefully considering the evidence and holding Defendant accountable for this violation of Sherith Israel, its employees and its congregants.”

Brimmer is currently out of custody. His sentencing is scheduled for October 29, 2024.