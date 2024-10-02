SAN FRANCISCO—On September 26, 2024, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office reported that Mark Farmer, 49 was charged in connection to numerous retail theft incidents in Union Square and other locations dating back to December 2023.

He was arraigned on September 24, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations. He is charged with six counts of second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), four counts of grand theft (PC 487(a)) and 11 counts of shoplifting (PC 459.5(a)).

The defendant is alleged to have attempted to steal approximately nearly $18,000 in merchandise from Bloomingdales, Lululemon, the Gap, and Athleta collectively. He was arrested by San Francisco Police Department on September 18, 2024.

His next court date is scheduled for October 7, 2024, for the preliminary hearing in the matter. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain by requesting unaffordable bail be set pending trial because less restrictive means are insufficient to protect the public. The court set bail in the amount of $100,000. Farmer is currently in custody.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.