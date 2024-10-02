SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, September 29, the San Francisco Fire Department reported that shortly after 2 p.m. SFFD units responded to a reported boat in distress. Once units arrived on scene they determined five people were on the boat.

The SFFD rescue swimmers along with SFFD jet skis and rescue boat were all in the water to assist the occupants. SFPD Marine Unit, US Coast Guard, and National Park Service lifeguards assisted in the water as well.

A rescue swimmer from the US Coast Guard dangled from the helicopter to remove victims. Continuous training with these agencies helped with a smooth response and allowed for a successful rescue of all occupants on the boat with no injuries. No additional details about the incident has been disclosed to the public.