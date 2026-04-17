Berkeley, CA – On the evening of Monday, April 7, 2026, a pedestrian hit-and-run left a 28-year-old man with serious injuries, according to KRON.

The Berkeley Police Department reports that the accident took place around 8:10 PM at Adeline Street and Harmon Street.

Authorities said the pedestrian was crossing Adeline Street within a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. The pedestrian was carried on the hood of the car for approximately 125 feet before falling onto the roadway. He sustained significant head and body injuries. The driver continued without stopping following the collision.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area and identified the suspect vehicle as a black 2014 Toyota Camry. Authorities described the vehicle as having California license plate 8GDE554 and a distinctive strip of tape on the passenger side where the rear bumper seam meets the quarter panel. Security footage from the suspect’s apartment building parking garage showed the vehicle arriving shortly after the collision.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 9, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle had not been located by law enforcement at the time of reporting.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department. The investigation remains ongoing.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a duty of care towards pedestrians, which includes being vigilant for those travelling by foot and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a wrongful death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

Should the at-fault driver evade authorities, compensation might still be available through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Consulting with a personal injury attorney can help determine the best options in such cases.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.