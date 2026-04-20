SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is searching for the public’s help to locate Indira Shrestha, 80, who was last seen on Wednesday, April 15 at approximately 10:50 a.m. She was seen leaving her home on the 1,000 block of Leavenworth Street in the Nob Hill neighborhood

Shrestha is an Asian woman, who stands 4 feet and 5 inches tall. She weighs 104 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long, purple. multicolored dress with dark shoes.

She is marked as “at-risk” because of her dementia and speaks only Nepali. She frequently visits Huntington Park at Taylor Street and California Street.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately. For more details call the San Francisco Police Department Missing Persons Unit Tip Line at (415) 734-3070 or send a tip to Text-A-Tip at TIP411, beginning the message with ‘SFPD.’