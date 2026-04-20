SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, April 17 at 11:40 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department was dispatched to 50 Church Street in the Duboce Triangle neighborhood, which is a multi-unit building after a strange odor was reported. The source was identified from an aging refrigeration unit that was leaking sulfur dioxide.

Two individuals were transported to a local hospital for exposure, while a third was treated at the scene and later released. They are all expected to survive the sulfur dioxide leak. For precautionary reasons, approximately 20 tenants of the building were evacuated from the premises.

By 1:25 p.m., using protective gear, firefighters stopped the leak. The building was considered safe. The tenants were able to return to the building. The incident was localized and did not pose any threat to the neighborhood at-large.