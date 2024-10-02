HOLLYWOOD—It is here people the penultimate episode of “Power Book II: Ghost” which saw the war between Noma, Carter, Tariq and Monet Tejada reach a feverish pitch. SPOILER ALERT: if you have not watched the episode, STOP READING RIGHT NOW! This might have been one of the best episodes of the season, which sucks because with the finale this week, it’s all over, and I actually want more.

‘Married to the Game’ witnessed Noma and Cane’s rush of a marriage, and it was full of gunfire and plenty of other mayhem. While Noma and Cane were preparing for the nuptials, Monet, Dru and Diana were skeptical on rather to attend the shindig.

Effie got good news from Stanford, while Diana made a decision that could impact her life, by walking out of a final exam. Carter implemented his plan with Noma by directing Tariq to an abandoned amusement park, the same place Noma sent Monet and guess who was looking to ambush them both: The Russians with Vadim at the head. Dru was clued in on Carter’s latest move.

The audience got the opportunity to meet Noma’s brother, Chinedu, who is an arrogant ass, and it was apparent her brother gets under her skin. So it was time for the big dinner sit down between Monet, Diana, Dru, Cane, Noma and Anya. Plenty of jabs were thrown at the dinner table that were hilarious to witness I must say. Cane was the topic of conversation, but when he tried to redirect the conversation to Chinedu, Noma shut it down.

Monet and Cane came to an amicable resolution regarding his impending nuptials and it was sweet to see. Cane, Dru and Diana celebrated with Cane at a strip club of all places. Dru chatted about his aspirations, just as Dru and Diana realized that Monet was being set-up by Noma and Carter. Looks like Effie showed up at the right time spilling tea that got the Tejada’s working in tandem.

It is indeed a marriage of convenience because while Cane was sleeping with Effie, Noma was sleeping with Davis. By the time, Monet and Tariq realized they were in danger it was too late, but Dru and Diana came to their aide taking out Vadim and the Russians.

Monet and Tariq decided to fake their death to make Carter and Noma think they took out the threat. Oh, a big surprise is coming. Tariq let out a bit of rage after being hoodwinked by Noma and Carter, but the acting was not that convincing for me. Monet was ready to take out Carter and Noma and needed Tariq and Davis to set their plan into motion.

Talk was about taking out Noma at the wedding, while taking out Carter while he goes to confession. Dicey, as Davis gave his advice, if that was anything at all. Tariq recruited Effie and Brayden to assist with taking out Carter. Davis actually got his hands dirty and killing one of Noma’s guards? I never expected that “Power” fans.

While Cane and Noma were tying the knot, Tariq implemented his plan against Carter, while Brayden being Brayden got high yet again before a very important job. Carter taunted Tariq before he got the upper hand against his foe. Too much chatter Tariq. Carter alerted Noma that the threats are alive and well, and Noma went into action per usual.

Brayden and Effie rushed to Tariq’s aide, while alerting Monet that Carter and Noma are aware she’s alive. Monet rushed to the wedding to protect her kids. A car crash led to Brayden and Effie gaining leverage against Carter as they rescued Tariq and held Carter hostage.

Noma is indeed wicked. While sharing their first dance, she alerted Cane that he is either with her or not, as Chinedu and the rest of her family created a diversion as money was tossed into the air. Yes, Noma had her guards taking out all Cane’s family members, as it became clear Anya knew something dangerous was in effect. As Dru and Diana were about to be taken out by Noma’s guards, Monet came to their aide as the shootout of all shootouts erupted.

Noma tied up Cane and disclosed what Monet has been up to. It was fantastic acting from Woody McClain, some of the best on the series in a very long-time. McClain’s talent is definitely underutilized. Cane’s monologue about Monet protecting him as a kid was riveting to witness, as Noma was ready to put a bullet into Cane, but Monet intervened placing bullets into people, as Noma and Chinedu made their mistake. Monet did the thing any mother would do, taking bullets to ensure that her son was protected. Yes, she died in epic fashion, but damn it was grand to watch.

Cane crying, “Wait, wait, wait, wait” just broke my heart as a “Power” fan and viewer. Dru and Diana showed up, but it was too late as Monet was already near death.

Next week it all comes to an end, I just hate that this entire season was predicated on a character named ‘Carter’ that the audience had never met before. However, we know he’s going to be taken out, as well as Noma, the question of the hour is which favs of yours won’t make it out the finale alive? We know some heartbreak is coming, just how much, not quite.