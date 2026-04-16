UNITED STATES—To judges engage in ‘Pay to Play?’ That is a question I have long considered, and I want to believe that is not the case, but the more I think about it, the more it feels like things are happening in courtrooms across the United States that makes no sense. Why? It seems like certain people commit crimes and they find themselves back on the street, back in society able to commit another crime.

Why? Instead of putting all this uproar on the criminal, which is rightfully so, the pressure needs to be applied to the judges who give these repeat offenders and those who have committed heinous crimes the opportunity to skate free. Its sickening, disturbing and unbelievable to say the least. The judges, we rarely hear them encounter backlash or face the music for their decisions and that is a problem.

You are in one of the highest seats when it comes to the law and you decide fates. Someone has committed murder, and you’re giving them a slap on the wrist, where they’re able to roam free on bond, that drives me bonkers. C’mon, your goal is not just to interpret the law, but ensure the streets are safe. If the cops and the lawyers do their part, and then the judge decides otherwise, all that work is for nothing.

This is not just in the criminal courts people, I’m also referring to federal judges and the highest court of all courts, the U.S. Supreme Court. You should not be playing favorites when dealing with cases. You need to do your job. The more and more I hear about all these legal cases with terrible outcomes it questions one’s faith in the legal system.

There has long been that argument that you have 2 forms of justice: one for the rich and one for the poor, and I believe it. If you have a good attorney they tend to argue in your favor, whereas those court appointed attorneys/public defenders have so much on their plate its not possible for them to properly represent their clients.

There are so many of us who don’t do the homework when it comes to the importance of judges in society and voting for the right person. Look at their record, she if they have any blemishes and if you can see they have consistently done things that reflect poorly, that should be a sign you don’t elect them to office. Some who are federal judges have seats for life, so they can continue to do egregious thinks and they have no consequences as a result.

Sorry, society, we need to do better and hold people MORE ACCOUNTABLE who hold and wield a ton of power. What good is there to have criminals arrested if we’re just going to put them back onto the streets? Not to mention, why are we giving people slaps on the wrist when they commit heinous crimes. We shouldn’t America, and judges need to step up to the plate and actually do their job, not collect and paycheck and not consider the consequences of their actions.

Written By Jason Jones