HOLLYWOOD—Last week we started to see some movement on season 50 of “Survivor,” only for the Tribal Council to end in a dud in my opinion. This week’s episode, ‘Double the Fun, Double the Demise’ witnessed another twist enter the game. Jonathan was puffing his chest as he did something, epic; relax you haven’t. Coach is truly a character, and his ego is getting the best of him.

Stephenie and Jonathan realized that Coach is becoming a potential liability for them, Chrissy was also aware of how much of an issue he is. Cirie and Ozzy are NOT with you Stephenie, so you need to be careful. Ozzy alerted Tiffany that she voted for him, but because Coach is strong-arming him and he plans to take out Coach when least expected. Are you kidding me do we have another journey? Another twist in the game is that the tribe has to divide into pairs of 2, then we have several people not wanting to participate.

Cirie was chosen, as the person to be the odd person out. See the pairs chosen was interesting, as Jonathan and Christian, Stephenie and Ozzy, Joe and Tiffany, Devens and Aubry, Chrissy and Coach and Emily and Rizo as the pairs. Jonathan was considering targeting Rick because of his idol hunting, but Joe wanted Tiffany, but I feel like this pair twist, it is about to change the game.

Sorry, Coach, Tiffany already knows you were driving the last vote against her. Your charm is not working. Coach you look terrible right now because you won’t even give her a name of who pushed her as a target. Jeff dropped major tea revealing to Manulevu that this challenge will lead to 2 people being safe and 2 people being voted out. You can only vote for a pair, not a single player; that is indeed a gamechanger.

For Cirie, she is safe, but she is going to Exile Island. This Immunity Challenge is complicated in stages, but a reward challenge with tasty food. The 3 pairs moving on are Joe and Tiff, Steph and Ozzy and Devens and Aubry, so happy Jonathan lost. Stephenie and Ozzy and Rick and Aubry moved fast to get to the maze, so all 3 pairs are working well, but no one got a ball in, but out of nowhere, Joe and Tiff pulled ahead scoring their first ball, and ultimately Tiff and Joe won, and Tiffany is safe, can’t vote her out, so this vote should be interesting.

An idol saves 2 people, you can vote individually, which means you don’t have to vote for the same pair. The Shot in the Dark, saves 2 people as well. This could be interesting to see how things unfold. Cirie arrived on Exile Island and discovered a ton, and I mean a ton of coconuts. Cirie learned that if she completes the task, she can cast a vote at the Tribal Council, if she fails, she won’t go back to camp and she has to stay on Exile alone.

This is a wild challenge; I have no idea how I would do something like this and keep track of which coconut was overturned and what hasn’t been. The viewers got to see the ‘Phoenix’ coconut more times than I can count. Cirie started to break down in tears because of the heat, and she felt the challenge was too much. This editing gives me hope that Cirie could possibly win this season. She found the coconut, so she will impact tonight’s vote in a major way.

Now the chaos at camp starts to begin, as Christian realized he was in a good spot thanks to Jonathan. Emily broke down the 5 was staying aligned, and I never expected her to target Chrissy and Coach. Rizo wanted to take out Devens and Aubry and Ozzy agreed. I don’t know what Cirie would do. Aubry was nervous, while Devens thought he was safe. Joe, you wrote Tiff’s name down and he confessed that to her. I didn’t expect these two would align. This constant chatter about the middle is annoying me! Tiffany realized she might have to target Aubry and Devens, but Chrissy was doing her best to keep Coach calm to prevent a target on her back.

I didn’t expect Chrissy to target Rizo of all people, she shared that with Aubry and Devens, that may not be good. I do want to see if that fake idol Devens planted at Tribal Council comes into play tonight because it would be fun to witness. Coach was losing it having to stay quiet, and we don’t need a montage of him. Cirie’s arrival revealed her ability to come to Tribal Council, and Cirie pushed getting 2 for the price of 1 with both of them. She realized it was a power move.

Cirie is truly controlling this game, which nobody realizes. Tiffany revealed to Aubry she is planning to target Chrissy and Coach. Chrissy’s confession about Rizo put the target bigger on her back thanks to Cirie. Rizo saying, “Girl, bye” to Chrissy was hilarious in his confession.

Joe learned about the plan and he didn’t like it. He warned Jonathan and Stephenie, and Joe has been biting at the bit to get Rick out after that tiff back at their old tribe. Rick discussed that fake idol, so I want to see that come to fruition. It has to at some point, right? This should be a fun Tribal Council as the jury is now in play, and Dee was stunned to hear about the double boot pair. Jeff made it clear that Chrissy was pulling strings as it pertained to Coach’s behavior, Joe started chatting and Devens started to waiver, I think that means he is really considering that ‘fake idol’ and he went write for it at Tribal Council, which stunned everyone, literally everyone. That was epic!

The panic started to seep in, it was not the greatest performance, but it was fun to watch. Devens started to expose people like Jonathan, Devens didn’t want to show the idol that Stephenie requested. FINALLY, A REALLY GOOD EPISODE OF SURIVIVOR, but Aubry is going to be baffled that the idol is not actually real.

Devens revealed he can’t play it till next TC, then another surprise, Coach decided to play his Shot in the Dark, but he’s ‘Not Safe.’ Just like that an epic blindside, as Chrissy and Coach found themselves booted from the game. People are not happy; I cannot wait until next week’s episode of “Survivor 50.”

Rick was smart with that idol because he can use it as a bluff for the next TC. Looks like everyone voted for Coach/Chrissy, so not many people should be angry when they return to camp, but the blood has been spilled, so the desire for revenge is going to be top tier.