UNITED STATES—At times we can all be an emotional mess, it is difficult for some of us to control are emotions and not allow things to get the best of us. However, there are some of us who are overly emotional, not emotional at all or completely cold. Let me just put it out there, showing emotion is NOT a bad thing people. It allows people to sometimes see a side of you that is NOT always apparent.

I’m an Aquarius and we tend to be emotional beings, we are givers at heart, I think I’ve known that since I was a child and we tend to at times bottle up our emotions. That is not good people because when we have an emotional moment it tends to be grand and massive. This does not mean we act a fool, but those emotions that have been boiling up and when they come flooding out its big people. We might have a hefty cry, we might want to punch a pillow or bag, and we might want to scream or just be left alone.

That is something I think some people fail to realize, if a person is having a moment, let them have that moment people. Why? They need to be able to compose themselves. They need to be able to understand what has transpired, but more notably they need to know precisely why they are reacting the way they are. If you see yourself having outbursts on a consistent basis that might be a sign that you need to look deeper.

Why are you reacting the way that you’re reacting? Are there triggers getting under your skin? What can you do to control those triggers? Is it work? Is it family? Is it financial stress? Loneliness? It could be a host of things, but you have to remind yourself, even if you have a trigger those triggers are no excuses to behave the way that you have been acting America.

So what precisely does that mean? If you see it, adjust it. Yeah, you might have to apologize for your actions, but remember you are human; there are days where you’re going to have a bad day and people just have to understand that. We are all humans! It happens to the best of us, and no one can be cheery 24/7, I don’t care who you are, it is not possible in life America, even if you’d like to tell yourself otherwise.

However, at the same time you don’t want your emotional rollercoaster to become a liability to the company that you work for or the people who come to depend on you. They need to know that if they need to rely on you, you’re not going to let them down. Yes, at times it seems easier said than done. However, don’t ignore those things that are at times starring you directly in the face people.

Human beings are emotional, we sometimes overact, when we shouldn’t, but that is simply is acting out sometimes wanting people to know that we are grappling with some things and we need help. That does not make it right, but at the same time you have to acknowledge it in order to be able to control it America.