UNITED STATES—Dear Toni: I had no problem opening the “My Social Security” account to enroll in Medicare because I knew those answers. When it came to filling out the application for Medicare, that was another story.

I had a problem with Medicare’s personal questions. I knew my name, address, date of birth, and Social Security number; when it came to what kind of citizen that was another issue. I am not a U.S-born American, I was born in Greece and am proud to say that I received my American citizenship about 15 years ago. The application asked for the date that I became a U.S. citizen, and I could not answer that exact date and had to estimate. I now have to take in person or mail my original citizenship papers, which I had found in our family safe with the exact date that I became an American citizen. I was happy to be able to take my citizenship papers to my local Social Security office.

Toni, your Medicare column readers need to know that even though this is supposed to be an easier process by enrolling online at www.ssa.gov, there are still a few kinks that can confuse Americans. Please let your readers know not to give up when having a problem. If my wife and I had not scheduled a Medicare consultation via Zoom with the Toni Says office I would have been totally lost applying online. Thanks, Toni.— Nick from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Hello Nick: What a great compliment! I’m glad that you found your original citizenship papers and could get them to your local Social Security office after you had put them in such a safe place.

Let’s discuss how to apply online, along with a few of the problems we are discovering when helping others apply for Medicare by visiting www.ssa.gov/Medicare /sign-in when turning 65 or past 65 and you or your spouse are leaving employer benefits whether retiring or been laid off.

If you cannot open a “My Social Security Account” to apply for Medicare Parts A and/or Part B, then what? Contact your local Social Security office by phone or call 800-772-1213 and inform the Social Security agent that you are not able to open a Social Security account, are locked out and need Social Security’s help.

Once your “My Social Security Account” is established, you will need the following information to apply to Medicare on the ssa.gov/Medicare/sign-in site:

1) Name, Social Security number, gender, and date of birth

2) Address, phone number, email address

3) Citizenship information regarding you

4) Questions about your health benefits

5) Then submit your application online

6) View your receipt

Your receipt will advise you what documents will be needed to approve your Medicare. In Nick’s case, he had to provide his original citizenship papers. Another example of a document you might need is if you worked fewer than 40 quarters and will be asked to provide a marriage certificate to verify that you are married and are applying under your spouse’s Medicare benefits when your spouse has worked 10 years or 40 quarters or more.

Nick, after turning in your documents, visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to find out when your Medicare application is finalized and approved. Download your “Benefit Verification Letter,” which will include your Medicare number and Part A and/or B dates. You will be able to enroll in a Medicare Supplement and a stand-alone Medicare Prescription Drug plan or Medicare Advantage Plan that includes a Medicare Part D plan. With your Medicare information, you will be able to open a www.medicare.gov account where one can print off your Medicare card, pay your Medicare premium and discover which Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan best meets your needs.

*** Reader Medicare Fraud Alert at www.tonisays.com.*** Medicare Fraud is estimated to cost more than $60 billion a year and hurts America because when thieves steal from Medicare, there is less money available for health care that one really needs. Let your friends know that current Medicare fraud information is now on tonisays.com.

Contact the Toni Says Medicare team at 832-519-8664 or info@tonisays.com with your Medicare, Social Security or Long-Term Care questions. Visit www.tonisays.com to sign up for the Toni Says newsletter and download at no cost the new 2026 Medicare Roadmap workbook.