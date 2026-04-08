SAN FRANCISCO—British tourist Katherine Esther Gamboa-Kerwood, 21, who went missing has been found safe. She arrived at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to a solo, sightseeing tour of San Francisco, Sacramento, Santa Cruz and Calaveras Big Trees State Park on Tuesday, March 31 from London to meet with a man named David, who greeted her with a bouquet of flowers. Her family said she had met this man in the United Kingdom.

She sent a text, claiming she was at a hostel in Sacramento, but authorities confirmed she did not actually check-in.

Friday, April 3 was the last time she had any contact with family by text message. She was unresponsive when people tried reaching her by phone.

Due to her lack of responsiveness, on Sunday, April 5, a family friend, Ali Zaidi, spoke to a local news outlets, including KTVU, that raised public awareness.

On Monday, April 6, Gamboa-Kerwood was officially reported missing, which was publicized by San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and United Kingdom authorities as well, featuring her story on local news outlets.

On Tuesday, April 7, according to the San Francisco Police Department announced that Kerwood was found. Details about her whereabouts have not been disclosed to the public.

Gamboa-Kerwood was in good health, and foul play is not suspected at this time the SFPD disclosed.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Missing Persons Unit Tip Line at 1-415-734-3070 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.