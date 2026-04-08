NASHVILLE, TN—On April 7, multiple news outlets reported that Harold Ray Ragsdale, better known as singer-songwriter, Ray Stevens,87, is recovering nicely after a fall. On March 30 Stevens fell and broke his neck.

A representative for Stevens indicated that he was initially hospitalized after the fall but is now home recovering. He will be wearing a neck brace for a while, but “is fully mobile and in good spirits.”

Ray Stevens is one of the musicians who combined his musical talents with comedy. He is responsible for the 1974 hit single “They Call Him the Streak.”

According to reports, Stevens, who was then, Ray Ragsdale, was raised in Albany, Georgia. The Ragsdale’s introduced their son, Ray, to the piano at a young age. He took piano lessons as a child. He and his family moved to Atlanta during his senior year in High School. At that time the young Ragsdale played multiple wind instruments for the High School band and worked as a DJ at a local radio station.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, it was during this time while he was playing in a small combo, that he caught the attention of a man by the name of Bill Lowery, who took he and other upcoming musicians under his wing, promoting them as a sponsor of sorts.

His first single, “Silver Bracelet,” was produced and released in 1957 under Capitol Records in, under his given name, Ray Ragsdale. He changed his name to Ray Stevens shortly after.

Ray Stevens moved to Nashville with his wife and infant daughter in January 1962. Approximately three weeks later, he had his first top ten hi, “Ahab the Arab.”

He since produced, “Everything Beautiful,” “Misty,” “Gitarzan,” and “Sunday Morning Coming Down, among others.

Ray Stevens was recognized as an inductee of the Christian Music

Stevens was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 1980 and into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019 and was recognized as an inductee to the Christian Music Hall of Fame the same year.