SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Examiner reported on Monday, November 30 that Dolores Park will be part of the American Indian Cultural District (AICD).

In the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the Rules Committee approved to include the park, led by Supervisor Hillary Ronen. The district will include south to 20th Street and north to Duboce Avenue.

The AICD was established on March 31, 2020. It is the “first established cultural district of its size” in America and is “dedicated to recognizing, honoring, and celebrating the American Indian legacy, culture, people, and contributions,” as stated on AICD’s website.

The cultural district is located in Supervisorial Districts 8 and 9 in the Mission Neighborhood in San Francisco. It is the only American Indian district recognized by the state of California.

In addition to adding Dolores Park as part of the district, a proposal that Supervisor Ronen introduced at the beginning of November was also approved, which would formally recognize the Ramaytush Ohlone Tribe at the start of every board meeting.

The Ramaytush Ohlone Tribe are the first indigenous peoples in SF. The word “Ramaytush” means “people of the west” in Chochenyo, according to the Ramaytush Ohlone’s website. About 1,500 of them lived in SF before the 1769 Portola Expedition.

Supervisor Ronen told the SF Examiner that communities must have access to resources and ensure that they “own and control land” in order to “make this commitment real.”

She said cultural districts are of great importance because these communities have been “left” and “pushed out” by San Francisco.

The Rules Committee will hear about the AICD expansion once more on Monday, December 7 as a result of introduced amendments.