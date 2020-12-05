CALIFORNIA—An officer from the Pacifica Police Department arrested Anthony Louis Nelson Jr., 31, a resident of San Francisco, on Wednesday, December 2 for possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release from the Chief of Police Daniel Steidle of the Pacifica Police Department, Nelson was found by an officer at 11:24 p.m. on the 400 block of Paloma Avenue with the lights on the 2010 green Subaru Outback turned on.

According to the police, someone had reported Nelson because he had parked the Outback in the middle of the street and went to sleep.

Once the police officer found Nelson, he “fled the scene and led officers on a short pursuit which terminated after the vehicle drove through a fence on the 900 block of Mirador Terrace,” according to the police department’s news release.

Nelson fled on foot after crashing, but was located shortly by the pursuing officers, the release said.

According to the news release, the officers conducted a search on the vehicle and determined that the Outback was reported as stolen out of San Francisco.

Police charged Nelson with one count of possession of stolen vehicle and one count of felony evading. According to the release, Nelson was booked at the San Mateo County Jail.

The Pacifica Police Department is asking for anyone with pertinent information regarding this incident to contact them at 650-738-7314 and refer to case number 20-3589.