SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Mayor London Breed, responded to criticism of her attending a party as “fair” and that she should hold herself to a higher standard.

On November 7, she attended a party at an upscale restaurant, The French Laundry. The French Laundry is located in Napa County. On November 7, Napa County did not have strict limitations on the number of people that could congregate inside a restaurant because Governor Gavin Newsom did not implement the “Purple Tier” restrictions. “Purple Tier” restrictions are the strictest level of COVID-19 restrictions.

The mayor has faced criticism for attending the party as she implement stricter COVID-19 limitations in relation to San Francisco restaurants three days after attending the party.

On December 3, Mayor Breed tweeted, “This criticism is fair. It doesn’t matter whether something is technically allowed or not – I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I will do better.”

“What I especially regret is that the urgency of our public health message in this moment has never been more dire and my actions have distracted from that. We’re in a much different place than even just a few weeks ago and we need everyone to do their part, starting with me,” the Mayor added.

Mayor Breed, Governor Newsom, the mayor of San Jose, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl have come under fire recently for breaking COVID-19 restrictions. Last week Kuehl attended a Santa Monica restaurant hours before she voted to forbid attending outdoor dining restaurants.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo visited his elderly parents’ home for Thanksgiving and Governor Newsom was caught dining unmasked at The French Laundry on November 6. A slew of politicians have apologized for their actions since they have become public.