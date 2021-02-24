SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, February 21 a drive-by shooting was reported around 9:49 p.m. in the Mission District of San Francisco. The shooting happened in the area of 19th and Capp Streets where a 26-year-old man was shot.

The victim went to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect vehicle was reported as a sedan car. The San Francisco News has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department, but no other detailed description of the vehicle or shooter have been immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.