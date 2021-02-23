SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department detained Roman Jeremiah Banks, 18, for breaking into a home on the 500 block of Campbell Street.

Police say that Banks, along with another unidentified suspect, broke into a home on Tuesday, February 16, “An investigation determined that Banks and the second suspect forced their way into the victim’s residence, past her caretaker, at gunpoint.”

Once the suspects broke into the home, authorities say that they rifled through the homeowner’s drawers and closets before they left with cash they stole.

Police officers from the Ingleside Station arrived on the scene and “saw two suspects exiting the residence. One suspect ran to a waiting Ford SUV, occupied by at least one additional suspect, and fled the scene. Officers broadcasted the suspect and suspect vehicle description over the police radio,” police said.

The authorities said officers followed the Ford SUV, but the driver did not stop and evaded capture. The police noted the suspects are still outstanding.

“The second suspect ran eastbound on Campbell Avenue with the officers in a foot pursuit,” the authorities said.

Once the police officers caught up with the suspect, they indicated that he “appeared to stumble forward. The officers heard a gunshot and radioed for additional assistance and coordinated a perimeter.”

The California Highway Patrol responded to the call, along with officers from the Daly City Police and University of California San Francisco Police Canine Units, read the police’s press statement.

The authorities said they found Banks behind a fence on the 100 block of Tucker Avenue.

The next day, on February 17, police say they returned to the scene of the crime to continue their investigation. “Officers contacted residents and reviewed surveillance video that brought them to search a back yard. The officers located and seized a Glock .40 caliber pistol,” authorities said.

Banks was booked at the San Francisco County Jail for two counts of robbery, burglary, elder abuse: likely to produce great bodily harm, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a loaded firearm in the commission of a felony, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Banks is also booked with two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon: semiautomatic firearm, destruction of evidence, and resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer.

Police are still looking for the remaining suspects and consider this investigation as active. If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.” All informants remain anonymous.