ADU DHABI—On Saturday, January 23, the UFC 257 main card event between Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier vs. Connor McGregor, ended with Poirier victorious in a technical knock-out at the 2:32 mark of round 2. The fight took place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

McGregor started the first round strong focusing on landing strikes with his left hand then surprised Poirier with a right hook which snapped Poirier’s head back. McGregor was taken to the floor, but was able to retrieve his stance back on his feet at ease.

As the two lightweight contenders fought in clinch, McGregor connected with multiple shoulder strikes. Poirier lost the first round, but crucial hard leg kicks were made to McGregor’s calf.

During the second round, McGregor landed multiple hard combos and began to catch Poirier’s calf kick, in exchange for punches. During the same round, Poirier landed a hard kick to McGregor’s right calf, visibly causing an issue for the ex-retired lightweight.

It was not until Poirier backed McGregor against the cage gate where he rocked McGregor with a series of hard combinations.

Near the end of the second round, the referee called the fight a technical knock-out after Poirier dropped McGregor with a right hand.

“The game plan was to kick, wrestle and box,” Poirier said. “[Coach] Mike Brown was big on me throwing calf kicks in this fight, and it worked.”

Poirier out landed McGregor 48-29 in significant strikes, with 18 of those being leg strikes, per UFC Stats.

“It’s hard to take. The highest highs and the lowest lows in this game,” McGregor said at his post fight news conference. “My leg is completely dead. Even though I felt like I was checking them, it was just sinking into the muscle at the front of the leg and it was badly compromised.”

Poirier is currently tied for most UFC lightweight division knockouts with seven.

The first time these two met was in the 2014 during the featherweight division. McGregor took the victory over Poirier by knock out.

Written By Diara Fowler