NASHVILLE, TN—Country musician Morgan Wallen was arrested on Monday, April 8, in Nashville, Tennessee by police. Wallen, 30, was booked early morning on Monday on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief’s Bar on Sunday, April 7. Chief’s is a new bar that opened on April 5 and is owned by musician Eric Church.

The Metro Nashville Police Department posted on its X page the following message: “The chair landed on Broadway, close to two MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250. Wallen posted bail Monday morning and was released from police custody.

Wallen was previously immersed in controversy after a video posted by TMZ caught the musician yelling the N-word in Nashville. His music stopped playing on various radio stations across the country in the midst of the controversy. He bounced back with his album “Dangerous” spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The musician appears on the sixth season of the reality competition series “The Voice.” He ultimately signed with Big Loud Record. He won the CMA for New Artist of the Year in 2020. He won the Academy of Country Music Award for Album of the Year in 2022 for “Dangerous: The Double Album.” He won 11 Billboard Music Awards in 2023 including Top Male Artist. He shares a son with ex-fiancée KT Smith who was born in July 2020. The musician has not spoken out publicly about the incident that happened this week on social media.