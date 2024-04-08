SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, April 5, the San Francisco Police Department reported at approximately 1:37 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Mission Street regarding a report of a shooting. They arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid as well, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name and age of the victim has not been publicly disclosed.

The SFPD Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation and identified and developed probable cause to arrest Alexander Martinez, 30, of Richmond for the murder.

On April 5, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Martinez was located in Richmond and placed under arrest for homicide (187(a) PC). He was transported and booked into San Francisco County Jail #1.

The SFPD is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.