Napa County, CA – On the evening of Tuesday, March 10, 2026, a collision involving two electric motorcycles and a passenger vehicle resulted in three boys being hospitalized, according to KRON.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 6:15 PM at the intersection of Newton Way and Bay Street in Angwin.

The three-vehicle collision involved two electric motorcycles carrying three boys and a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu. The boys were traveling on Bay Street when they encountered the Malibu being driven along Newton Way. Authorities noted that the intersection has no stop signs.

A 5-year-old boy, who had been riding as the operator of one of the electric motorcycles, sustained major injuries and was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment. His passenger, a 7-year-old boy, also sustained injuries serious enough to warrant air transport. A third boy, also 7 years old, who had been riding the second electric motorcycle, was transported by ground ambulance for treatment.

Investigators indicated that it remains unclear whether all three boys were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Authorities confirmed that alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as contributing factors. The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

