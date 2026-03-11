MALIBU—On Wednesday, March 11, the verdict in the March 10, lawsuit filed by Malibu handyman, Tony Saxon against rapper Kanye “Ye” West. According to Wednesday morning’s announcement, a jury found West liable for payment of $140,000 to Mr. Saxon for repairs on his Malibu mansion.



As the plaintiff, Saxon claimed in court that he and West had an agreement in 2021 that West would pay Saxon $20,000 per week with an additional $100,000 for construction costs. West reportedly fired Saxon during the project. Saxon then filed a lawsuit against West for the “pain and suffering,” the financial hardship caused him.



Saxon told multiple news outlets that his pain came from being “wrongfully terminated,” by West. The jury awarded Saxon $100,000 for past and future medical costs, and $40,000 for past pain and suffering. The jury did not award any punitive damages for future suffering.



Mr. Saxon alleged that he was initially hired by Kanye West as a project manager. His job reportedly included around the clock security at the Malibu mansion.



The Malibu mansion, located at 24844 Malibu Road in Malibu was a concrete beach house designed by Pritzker Prize winning architect, Tadao Ando.



Kanye West’s concrete mansion first made the news during the divorce of he and Kim Kardashian. The mansion was completely gutted. It appeared to be more of a shelter at the time, and in need of repair and renovation.



Saxon indicated that he stayed at the work site and breathed the foul air adding to his poor condition. He first filed the lawsuit against West over unpaid wages.



In Kanye West’s testimony, the rapper alleged that he had previously warned Saxon that if he did not work to his specifications that he would indeed fire him.



