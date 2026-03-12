GRIFFITH PARK—On March 5, Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass announced a 70 percent reduction in filming fees at Griffith Observatory. The costs have been reduced from $100,000 to $30,000. Both Griffith Park Observatory and the Central Library are now open for filming and photos.



City officials significantly lowered the prices in their efforts to revitalize Los Angeles and to encourage those in the film industry to utilize iconic spaces in Los Angeles in a way that has not been possible since 2008.



“It’s a great day in LA to be celebrating and promoting our most significant industry, the entertainment industry where we impact the entire world. For me, it is also a celebration of signing Executive Directive 11 that directed city departments to deliver on priorities that the entertainment industry has asked City Hall to act on for far too long,” stated Mayor Bass.



Mayor Bass has served Los Angeles as Mayor since December 11, 2022, and served in the House of Representatives congresswoman (2011-2023).



Griffith Observatory was last used for filming the musical “La La Land” in 2016, “The Rocketeer” in 1991, and “The Terminator” in 1984, “Rebel Without a Cause,” in 1955 and “The Phantom Empire” in 1935.