SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, April 5, the San Francisco Fire Department reported a vehicle crashed into a building at 18th Street and Valencia.

The incident was reported at 1:35 p.m. a car collided resulting in no injuries. There was structural damage to a pillar as a result of the collision, but it is not expected to impact the occupancy of the apartment building. “@sfdbi is in contact with the property management for further evaluation of the damaged pillar,” the SFFD stated on Facebook.

Technical Rescue Crews from the SF Fire Department stabilized the immediate area as a precaution. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the collision.