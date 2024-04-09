SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department battled a one-alarm fire on Saturday, April 6. The fire was reported at 6:47 a.m. after a 911 call was received about a mattress fire.

The SFFD reported on its Facebook page that first arriving units found a victim needing to be rescued from the second floor.

“Quick thinking by Engine 23 and a ladder was thrown. With assistance from Truck 14 the victim was successfully removed from the fire building,” the SFFD stated on Facebook. One dog was rescued by fire crews and officials were able to keep the blaze to a one-alarm fire. The resident will be seeking shelter elsewhere as a result of the fire.