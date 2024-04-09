SAN FRANCISCO—On April 4, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced two people were charged with narcotics trafficking in the Tenderloin area. Jeremy Gonzalez-Sierra, 21, and Ronald Murillo-Zelaya, 23, were arraigned on April 3. They each pleaded not guilty to all charges. Gonzalez-Sierra is charged with one count of possession for sale of cocaine base (H&S 11351.5) and Murillo-Zelaya is charged with five counts of possession for sale of controlled substances – fentanyl, Oxycodone, methamphetamine, cocaine salt, and Xanax.

The SFDA’s Office indicated in a press release that according to court records, on March 31, the San Francisco Police Department spotted Gonzalez-Sierra and Murillo-Zelaya engaged in what appeared to be a narcotics transaction in the Tenderloin District. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of 700 grams (approximately 1.5 pounds) of fentanyl, as well as other controlled substances from Murillo-Zelaya.

The next court date for both defendants is April 16, in San Francisco Superior Court Department 11, for the preliminary hearing in the matter. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain both Gonzalez-Sierra and Murillo-Zelaya pending trial because of the public safety risk they pose. The court granted the motions to detain without prejudice and set no bail for either of them. The court will hear further arguments on the motion to detain at a future hearing.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

In addition to Gonzalez-Sierra and Murillo-Zelaya, eight other individuals were arraigned on April 3, for felony narcotics charges. Nine of the ten individuals arraigned remain in custody, with no bail set.