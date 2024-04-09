SAN FRANCISCO—On April 3, 2024, the SF District Attorney’s Office disclosed that they secured a conviction of Alex Chan-Carrillo, 32, after a trial by jury for slapping a woman on the buttocks near an elementary school in the Richmond District. He was convicted of sexual battery (PC 243.4).

According to court testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on July 27, 2023, Chan-Carillo slapped the victim on the buttocks, while riding his bicycle on the sidewalk. He laughed as he passed the victim and secretly followed the victim home. As the victim was inputting the code into her garage, she felt a presence behind her, turned around and saw Chan-Carrillo, standing within five feet of her.

The victim caused a scene so she could to deter the defendant, yelling at him to leave, screaming for her husband to come downstairs and help her. The defendant persisted and kept asking, “Can I come in?” trying to use his bicycle to prevent the garage door from closing. The victim took a picture of him, and threatened to call the police, but that did not deter Chan-Carillo. The victim abandoned the garage and ran upstairs and called police who later arrested him.

The case against the defendant was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christine Revelo-Lee, with assistance from paralegals Andres Hernandez-Ruano and Joshua Nickchen. Victim Advocates Cindy Pelayo and Abigail Cordova worked closely with the victim throughout the pendency of this case and helped the victim feel empowered to testify and see this case through to the end. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Chan-Carillo because of the investigation of the San Francisco Police Department’s General Work unit and the participation of the victim.

“I would like to thank the jury for their thoughtful review of the evidence and careful application of the law,” said Assistant District Attorney Christine Revelo-Lee. “They had the task of determining Mr. Chan-Carrillo’s specific intent and evaluating what was reasonable and unreasonable. They connected with the victim’s powerful testimony, believed her and delivered justice.”

Sentencing is scheduled for April 9, 2024. Chan-Carrillo must register as a sex offender for 10 years pursuant to Penal Code section 290.