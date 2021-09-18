UNITED STATES—Are you an early bird or a late bird? If you’re asking me I am an early bird. I think I’ve been an early bird since I was a kid cutting lawns to make money before transitioning to actual work. I would never want to be a late bird as I call some people. I’m not a night person it just doesn’t fight my schedule and operating system. Have I worked nights? Yes, and I tip my hat off to all the people who do and have to work nights.

It is not easy to turn off a light switch your body is accustomed to and then you have to flip on another light switch that you have never utilized. Training that body to be up in the middle of the night when you’re used to sleeping is no easy task America. In addition, there are people who just don’t operate well in the mornings. For me personally, I operate well in the morning because I like to get things DONE. I don’t like to procrastinate when it comes to work and when I know something is done it eases my stress level and makes me feel so much better.

However, when it comes to mornings, I’m not one to have an in-depth lengthy conversation. I don’t like it, I don’t anticipate and I’m not in the mood for it. If you think we’re about to have a tense conversation at 6:30 a.m. I can tell you right now it will be shut done before you even know it. Now, let’s chat a bit about the late birds. I know people who just cannot function the first few hours of the day. What does that mean? They don’t actually start to kick things into gear until noon or 1 p.m.

Once they start moving they start to get things done the same as an early bird. Let me be clear all late birds don’t start after noon. Some don’t kick things into gear until after 5 or 6 p.m. and then they work till 2 or 3 in the morning. They function best in the wee hours of the night because perhaps they get more done while others are resting or not nagging them about this or that. Like I always say, whatever floats your boat and works for you, do it.

I will admit having a job where your schedule constantly fluctuates is NOT a good thing. I mean one day its early, the next day its late, the following day its midday and then it keeps bouncing back and forth, it’s hard to development a rhythm and throws your entire body out of loop people. I want a set schedule when it comes to work. Either I work mornings, midday or nights, not a combination of the three because I cannot get into a pattern that suits me well.

At a point in my life I was always under the impression that the morning bird always gets the worm. I still think that holds true to a degree, but I’m come to appreciate and learn that the late bird can get just as much done as the morning or early bird, it’s just a matter of perception people.

Written By Zoe Mitchell