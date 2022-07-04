UNITED STATES—There is something that I have been attempting to do for quite some time that is not easy. I’ve been trying to eat a lot healthier. The problem with trying to eat healthy is that is not as cost-effective. I mean gluten free and organic products should NOT be double or triple the cost of regular products. I mean it’s no secret that cancers and various illnesses have risen in recent years people. So eating healthy can curb those issues people.

However, I don’t want to head to Whole Foods where I have to spend $300 to $400 to have a decent amount of healthy food because the prices are much higher compared to your local grocer where I can spend $125 to $200 and have the same if not more food than what I would spend at a health store. I’m sorry, but explain the logic and make it make sense to me because the goal is to save money at the grocery store anyway you can in this current economy. Not to spend way more money and receive a lot less as a result people. You want people to eat healthy you have to not only make it affordable, but accessible.

Could you imagine having to spend $400 on groceries in a single week because you’re trying to eat healthy and before the week ends you have to head back to the grocery store? Yeah that would frustrate anyone, including me. That’s like people purchasing organic fruits and veggies. Look I used to think that the organic fruits and veggies made a ton of difference health wise, but that was before I took a few environmental biology courses and learned there is not much of a difference. One is sprayed with pesticides to prevent bugs and other things, while the other is not. So why would I want to pay an additional dollar for bananas or apples that are organic? If I’m properly cleaning my fruits and veggies before consumption I should have no problem.

If you’re washing them properly those pesticides and other bad bacteria you won’t have to worry about. However, eating healthy is NOT all about purchasing high-tier, name brand products. You can get the same health qualities from products that are generic or from a top tier brand and it saves money along the way as well. Just remember what you put into your body is going to shape how your body responds. Try less processed foods and canned goods if possible and focus on more fresh foods.

Now an issue with this is the fact that many people who live in low-income and poverty driven regions do not have access to such foods which is a damn disappoint. I think I’m going to do a column about this very soon because someone should not have to travel a significant distance to go to a Farmer’s Market. However, that is the plight that so many Americans have to deal with time and time again to get fresh fruits and veggies because their local grocer doesn’t provide it.

Hell, think about those people who don’t have cars and utilize public transportation to get to and from the grocery store or supermarket. That’s not an easy task people. That’s all I’m saying. Grocers and supermarket chains should be aware of the fact that everyone has to eat. Building stores in the inner city only benefits your company in the long run because you’re going to make money people and if you’re making money that is always a good thing for any business. In addition, you bring jobs to the region and when you bring jobs to regions that don’t have them you increase tax revenue for the region which can help with more development. It is a win-win people.

The cost of eating healthy should not be a choice between getting less for higher rates. It should be getting the same if not more for the same rate. Our country constantly touts eating healthy, but how is that supposed to be possible when people in the inner city have to rely on gas stations and liquor stores that are littered on every corner for food consumption because the actual grocery store is much further than they can get to. Eating healthy is something we should make affordable for all people regardless of socioeconomic status.

Written By Zoe Mitchell