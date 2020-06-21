SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, June 20, San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (SFDEM) released the information about eligible San Francisco older adults who are impacted by COVID-19. They can get up to 3 free restaurant meals through the Great Plates Delivered meal program. There is a detailed statement about this meal program on City and County of San Francisco Human Services Agency website.

Great Plates Delivered meal program, as known as Great Plates Delivered SF, is a free and temporary program to deliver restaurant meals to those qualified seniors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The program runs through July 10, 2020.

The statement notes that older adults are eligible to get the free meals through this program, if they are:

*Aged 65 or older. People are aged 60 to 64 in a high-risk situation, like tested positive for COVID-19, are qualified for this program.

*Unable to cook or get their own meals.

*Living alone or living with someone who meets these criteria.

*Earning less than $74,940 for a single-person household; Or the households with two-person earn less than $101,460.

SFDEM suggests that people who are unsure if they are qualified for this program call 415-355-6700 to find out. The older adults who currently receive benefit from the state of federal food assistance, like CalFresh and home-delivered food should call the same number to ensure if they are eligible to have the free meals through Great Plates Delivered SF.

There are two methods to enroll in this meal program. People could 415-355-6700 seven days a week during 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a possible wait time due to the busy hours. People could fill out the interest form online. A worker from Department of Disability and Aging Services will call back to the applicants after they reviewed the forms.

For more details, please see the statement on the website.