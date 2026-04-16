SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the indictment against Elsie Eclevia Curameng, 68, was unsealed. On January 16, 2025, a civil lawsuit was filed against Elsie Eclevia Curameng, 68, and others who worked as in-home caregivers for misappropriating over $4 million from Clark.

On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Curameng was indicted under seal by a federal grand jury, charging her with tax evasion (26 U.S.C. § 7201) and filing false tax returns (26 U.S.C. § 7206(1) for over $1.5 million income that was not reported. It was income she received from working as an in-home caregiver for a San Francisco client between 2019 to 2022.

Curameng made her first court appearance in San Francisco federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse. On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Curameng will appear before Senior Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California Charles R. Breyer in a status conference.

If found guilty, she will go to jail and there will be financial penalties for each count. For tax evasion, she will get up to 5 years and $100,000 fine per count. For filing false tax returns, she will get up to 3 years in prison and $100,000 fine per count. For forfeiture, the government will want a money judgment of $1,518,771 and forfeiture of four vehicles and about $117,867 taken from bank accounts.