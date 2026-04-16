SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 15, after 5 a.m., a BART train became disabled on the track near 16th Street Mission Station. At around 5:50 a.m., BART reported a service delay in all directions at the 24th Mission Station because of a disabled train on the track near the 16th Street Mission Station.

The train blocked the track between both the 16th Street Station and 24th Street Stations. BART began a tow of the disabled train to Daly City.

At 6:19 a.m., BART announced they were using a single track because the area was damaged while crews worked on moving the disabled train. To resolve the issue, BART temporarily used only one track called single tracking between 24th Street and Embarcadero. RedLine (Richmond-Millbrae) was temporarily suspended and Green Line (Berryessa-Daly City) was limited between Berryessa and MacArthur.

By 6:30 a.m., a tow truck was positioned to move the train off the tracks. At 6:47 a.m. to 6:50 a.m., the disabled train was successfully towed toward Daly City.

At 6:50 a.m., regular service began to resume although remaining delays continued. At 7:28 a.m., service began to recover. The April 15 incident was caused by a system-wide computer issue that occurred on Tuesday, April 14.