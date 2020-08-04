SANTA ROSA—Sonoma County Fair will be arranged differently this year. Visitors will be able to pick up their county fair food from August 7 through August 9 and from August 14 through August 16 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm via drive-thru.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 Sonoma County Fair has been canceled. However, people will still be able to get their favorite county fair food by using a drive-thru pick up system. There will be popular traditional fair food trucks, such as funnel cakes piled high with strawberry sauce and whipped cream, flossy cotton candy, tart lemonade, giant corn dogs, sugary candy apples, kettle corn, etc.

In following current social distancing rules, visitors will be able to order food via drive-thru at Gate#2 on Bennett Valley Road and then can head from there to the Fairgrounds. Guests will then receive the ordered dishes at the food booth area from staff who will have taken the order and collected payment. Guests are required to stay in their vehicles and are to wear masks when they communicate with staff at the fair.

The food menu will be posted on the Fairgrounds’ Instagram and Facebook page.