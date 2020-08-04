SAN FRANCISCO—A well-known German bakery in the Castro District announced it is permanently closing due to the pandemic. Mauerpark, located at 500 Church St, announced its last day of business will be August 14. Owner Salome Buelow announced the decision in an email sent to customers and subscribers, part of which reads:

“I wish I was able to continue, but this industry has always been a difficult one, especially in large expensive cities such as San Francisco. COVID-19 has only made it more so.”

In the email, Salome said that she will be selling furniture and decor items belonging to the café, as well as drinks and food items. She also mentioned the possibility of obtaining a cottage license after the closure which will allow for local delivery or pick-up of a select group of baked items, and she asks customers to stay-tuned for further details.

Mauerpark opened in 2018 in the Castro District, and is named after a park in Berlin. The café is best known for serving traditional German treats, such as apfelkuchen (applecake), käsespätzel (German mac n cheese), bienestich (honey cake), as well as a selection of cheese boards, coffee, tea, beer and wine.

Over the next couple weeks, Buelow will reduce the size of her menu and serve a limited selection of goods for pickup or delivery from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

Customers who still wish to stay in touch about the future state of Mauerpark can subscribe to the email info@mauerparksf.com